Hyderabad: NGO distributes 20,000 Eid kits

Hyderabad: Ahead Eid-ul-Azha, Sahayata Trust, a city-based NGO has come forward to maintain sanitation and cleanliness amid the ongoing corona virus pandemic and distributed 20,000 kits among Muslims across the city.

On Monday, Telangana State Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem released the banner and Bakrid kit at Haj House in Nampally, on the occasion Joint Convener Saber Yamani, Maulana Riyaz Naqshbandi, P Veeramani and others were also present.

The kits comprises of information booklet on Eid, hand sanitizer, face masks and garbage bag to dump sacrificial animal wastage.

For last 5 years, Team Bakrid is coordinating with Sahayata Trust to distribute this kit door-to-door and to organise awareness campaigns in community to celebrate clean and peaceful eid.