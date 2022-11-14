Hyderabad: NGO launches e-learning product for kids with hearing impairment

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Children's Day, a city-based NGO Ashray Akruti launched a unique educational product on E-Learning for children with hearing impairment on Monday.

This is a Pan India product that is meant to be useful for students with Hearing Impairment across the nation. Ashray Akruti in collaboration with Qualcomm India Private limited launched the product.

Children with hearing impairment of 3-6 years who have undergone free Cochlear Implantation Surgery by Ashray Akruti received Cochlear implant device on this special day. Divya Devrajan, Special Secretary, Women Development and Child Welfare was the chief guest of the occasion. As a part of its services to the hearing impaired, he supported 10 special Schools in Telangana by providing hearing aids to a total of 76 students, said a senior officer.