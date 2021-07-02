Hyderabad: NHAI plans to take up plantation on airport road

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and GHMC officials at BRKR Bhavan on Friday and directed them to take up extensive plantation all along the stretch from Aramgarh (PVNR Expressway) till the connecting road of Shamshabad airport.

He directed the GHMC officials to take up multi-colour/multi-layer avenue plantation (MLAP) on either side of the road dotted with flowering plants to give green experience to people travelling on the stretch.

Earlier, Kumar planted saplings as part of the "Haritha Haram" programme and inspected the multi-level avenue plantation taken up by the GHMC at Budvel on the main road leading to the airport.

Sunil Sharma, Special Chief Secretary, TR&B, Lokesh Kumar GHMC Commissioner, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, PR & RD, S A M Rizvi, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Ganapathi Reddy, ENC, R&B, and NHAI officers S K Khushwa, Regional Officer, Ministry of Roads and Transport, Dharma Reddy, Executive Engineer and others attended the meeting.