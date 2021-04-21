Hyderabad: Night Curfew late but okay, say experts

Hyderabad: Doctors and experts have welcomed the decision of the State Government to impose night curfew from Tuesday though they feel that the reaction was bit late and that too after the intervention of the High Court.

They said that the government should have taken proactive measures when first reports of the spread of the second wave started pouring in. The main reason for the spike in Covid-19 was that people had given a go-by to the health protocols and had stopped even using masks.

Despite the number of cases increasing day by day, even now they do not seem to realise the importance of social distancing and proper use of masks.

A senior doctor said that he travels about 12 km a day from his house to hospital and en-route he has observed that every tea stall has over 20 people eating snacks and sipping tea but no one maintains social distancing or uses masks.

The government, which had implemented the rule of social distancing and compulsory mask successfully this time, blinked resulting in rapid spread of the virus.

People move around the city in all modes of transport ignoring precautions throughout the day without any fear of catching the virus or action from the law enforcing agencies. Once they become symptomatic, they start panicking and rush to hospitals. This has put heavy pressure on the hospitals and doctors have become bed managers, another doctor felt.

He said if he is caught driving a car without a mask, he is liable for fine and legal action. But the same rule is not applied to political leaders who do not wear masks and participate in public meetings. It is people and administration which should take the responsibility for such a second wave of pandemic, they said.