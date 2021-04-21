Hyderabad: Night curfew stops city in its tracks

Hyderabad: The bustling City of Pearls has come to a standstill as the night curfew came into effect in the State from 9 pm on Wednesday. Majority business establishments like retail shops, malls, gyms, bakeries, wine shops, bars and restaurants, cafes and other traders shut the operations before the deadline.

People who stranded at RTC bus stations in Jubilee Hills and Afzalgunj had to face the curfew plight. They would have to wait till Thursday morning to board the buses for travel.

Police warned the business establishments of hefty penalties if they remained open post the curfew hours. City dwellers who were returning to their homes from their offices before the deadline would have to confront with police at busy junctions to reach the destinations. Cops insisted to show identify cards from the commuters on the roads.

Four-wheelers were being stopped at the junctions and enquired about the journey details. Police said that those who failed to furnish the details would be booked and fine would be collected for violating the Covid safety norms.

In some instances, people entering the city from districts were asked to return to their homes. Barricades were placed on the roads to control the public movement.

Meanwhile, the wine shops at some busy areas in Dilsukhnagar and Kothapet witnessed sudden rush of tipplers to buy liquor one hour before the night curfew was enforced. Bar and restaurant managements advised the visitors to leave the place soon after the curfew imposed.