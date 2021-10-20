Hyderabad: Night temperatures appreciably above normal

Hyderabad: The minimum temperatures in Telangana were appreciably above normal by 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius at one or two places during the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday. The IMD bulletin said the night temperatures were above normal by 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius at a few places in the State. According to the bulletin, the day temperatures in Telangana continued to be above normal by 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius at one or two places.

In Hyderabad the night temperatures from October 20 to 25 are likely to be 23, 22, 22, 22, 22 and 22 degrees Celsius respectively. The day temperatures during the six days are likely to be 32, 32, 31, 31,31, 31 and 31 degrees Celsius respectively. The maximum temperature during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday was 31.9 degrees Celsius, with 60 per cent at the relative humidity at 5.30 p.m.

The bulletin said the forecast for the city would be partly cloudy sky from October 20 to 25.