Hyderabad: Nizam VII remembered

Koti: The Seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan memorial lecture was held at Osmania University College for Women in Koti on Monday, the lecture 'Patronage of Urdu language, educational and literary achievements of Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan founder of the Osmania University' was delivered by prominent professors from Osmania University, MANNU, Shivaji College Parbhani. It was organised to pay rich tributes to Nizam VII, in association with the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language, Ministry of HRD Department of Higher Education, Government of India.

During the memorial lecture, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, Grandson of Nizam VII recalled that Mir Osman Ali Khan was a progressive ruler and an enthusiastic patron of architecture. His reign ushered a new era of construction. "He also set up Osmania University in Hyderabad in the year 1917. The university was the first of its kind in the State and continues to be a prestigious centre for education till date.

The Nizam period was considered as a golden era of Urdu language." Former HOD Urdu Osmania University, Prof Syed Majeed Bedar said the time will pass, but Nizam won't be forgotten. Nizam's rule saw the expansion of roads, railways and the postal system. His contribution to augment irrigation by building various dams was also immense." Hanif Ali member of Central Wakf Council said, "Historic Charminar which is more than 450-years-old is being restored by the government, but the government decided to demolish a century-old Osmania General Hospital. It should be restored," he added.

Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) convener Anuradha Reddy said, "Nizam has given us the historic Osmania Hospital, Osmania University, City College and several other hospitalities. We should remember, 'who built it and for whom it was built'. And we are the owners and it is our responsibility to protect the heritage."