Hyderabad: Nizam VIII memorial ceremony conducted near Chowmahalla Palace

Hyderabad: The Sahebzadas of Sarf-e-Khas Trust, House of Asaf Jahi Dynasty Family of Nizam I to Nizam VI and Majlis-e-Sahebzadagan on Thursday conducted a memorial ceremony of Nizam VIII Prince Mir Barket Ali Khan Siddiqi in Urdu Maskan near Chowmahalla Palace.

On the occasion, the families pledged their loyalty and solidarity to Prince Azmet Jah as IX Nizam. "Prince Azmet Jah Bahadur is the rightful heir to the throne and rightfully deserves it. Those who are not related to the Nizam family cannot be anointed in this position," said members of the Sarf-e-Khas Trust, House of Asaf Jahi Dynasty Family of Nizam I to Nizam VI and Majlis-e-Sahebzadagan (regd 268/2004).

Mir Salamat Ali Khan said "Sahebzada is the term for Asaf Jahi family members. 'Nizam' is the official title for Asaf Jahi rulers. Only those who belong to the Sahebzadas of Asif Jahi families are official heirs to the Nizam family."

Nawab Mir Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, the great-grandson of the first Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Qamar-uddin Ali Khan, said according to the trust deed, no other member can be titular who is not Sahebzada. Some claim themselves as heirs and choose their own IX Nizam against Azmet Jah.

"Over 127 members are not Sahebzada in various trusts; we request the trustees to remove them from the Sahebzadagan. Sahebzadagan is plural for Sahebzada," he said. He said a DarulIfta Jamia Nizamia has issued a fatwa (religious opinion) which also declared that the IX Nizam would be under Nizam's Sahebzada."

Nawab Raunaq Khan designated as IX Nizam of Hyderabad

Meanwhile, an honouring event 'Ritualistic Coronation' – for the HEH Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan on being chosen as Titular IX Nizam of Asaf Jahi Dynasty. Majlis-e-Sahebzadagan Society (regd 1089/2020) organised the Ritualistic Coronation at Khaja Ka Chilla in Moghalpura.

The coronation has an historical importance of Nizam's affinity towards Khaja Garib Nawaz of Ajmer, who is respected worldwide by many religions.

"The reason of choosing Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan is, he is being connected to Hyderabad and he is one of the most recognised faces of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty in Hyderabad," said SahebzadaMohdMoizuddin Khan, general secretary, Majlis-e- Shabzadegan Society.

Many Sahebzada and Sahebzadi participated at the ritualistic event of Raunaq Yar Khan.