Hyderabad: No neta or babu pays visit to Osman Nagar

Hyderabad: The nightmare of flood-affected people continues even after the water receded and the weather returned to normal. Several areas which were inundated have been left with mud and slime which is emanating foul smell in Osman Nagar near Shaheen Nagar in Jalpally municipality.

Facing the unprecedented hardships, the residents castigated public representatives and officials claiming that none visited the affected areas.

The floods destroyed the normalcy of people living in Hafiz Baba Nagar, Al Jubail Colony, Nadeem Colony, Saroor Nagar etc, but Osman Nagar was inundated due to the rains last month and again in the recent rains it turned into horrible.

When The Hans India reporter visited Osman Nagar during floods, the area was inundated with water up to a height of eight feet and afterwards, a green algae layer has covered the slime and has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

More than 600 houses were inundated up to the ground floor. Mohammed Siddiqu, a resident, said he ran out of his cramped house as water entered his asbestos house in Osman Nagar. He further claims that the area comes under Jalpally Municipal and no official visited to take stock of the situation during and after floods.

"Even the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were conspicuously absent from the areas, So, we along with each other's help, saved our lives. While Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy visited Balapur but she didn't visit our area," said Siddiqui.

Osman Nagar is 5 km from Chandrayangutta and is one of the worst flood-affected places in the city. Most of the residents vacated their houses and shifted to safer places. It was because of some volunteers from NGOs and people from other areas who came together to provide food and essentials that saved several stranded people.

It was heart-wrenching to see that a month-old pregnant woman, who didn't want to be named, said she had to vacate her house with her three children. "My husband is physically handicapped and our house in Osman Nagar is filled with water, with no option left my family is residing on roads in Shaheen Nagar, we don't have any family here in the city," she added.

"I had to leave my home and had to stand in a queue to receive food from NGOs and Good Samaritans. Unfortunately, the people in the area have not received Rs 10,000 government aid," alleged Pasha, another resident.