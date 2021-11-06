Hyderabad: Nomination process for GHMC Standing Committee polls begins

Hyderabad: The nomination process for the GHMC Standing Committee elections has started at its office on Friday with the civic body receiving one nomination from Mallapur Corporator Pannala Devendar Reddy, whose name was backed by Meerpet Housing Board corporator Prabhu Das.

More number of nominations are expected in the next three days as the last date for filing papers is November 11 till 3 pm, excluding public holidays.

The papers submitted to the Additional Commissioner for Elections, will be scrutinised by GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar on November 12, and after scrutiny, the list of valid nominations will be released the same day.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 15, and the final list of contesting candidates will be released the same day after 3 pm. According to election wing, the polling will be held on November 20 from 10 am to 3 pm and the counting and declaration of results will take place the same day after 3 pm.