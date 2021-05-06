Hyderabad: Nursing candidates protest at Pragati Bhavan demanding job postings

Nursing candidates staged a protest at Pragati Bhavan demanding the government to provide job postings on an immediate note.



They alleged that the notification to fill up 3,311 posts was released in 2017 of which only 2,418 posts were filled. Qualified candidates who also completed their document verification protested at the Pragati Bhavan holding placards.



"During the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the nursing staff should be given job postings so that the government can make use of their services in emergency," said the candidates.



Meanwhile, the police swung into action and arrested the candidates to bring the situation under control. The protestors were shifted to the police station.





