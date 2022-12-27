Hyderabad: Officials Mock drill at Gandhi Hospital
Hyderabad: Mock drills are being conducted in Covid hospitals across the country as per Central government instructions. As part of the mock drill, officials conducted a mock drill at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.
The facilities and facilities of Gandhi Hospital were inspected. Officials said that they are ready to face Covid...the availability of beds and oxygen in the hospital is sufficient. Officials have made it clear that the necessary medical staff is available.
