Hyderabad: Officials seek expert advice for razing ill-fated building

Hyderabad: The demolition of five-story commercial building which was crumbled in the recent fire mishap has become a major challenge for the civic authorities and Disaster Management wing in the city.

Taking serious note of the studies which has warned the collapse of the surrounding structures if no safety measures are taken to demolish the building, the authorities began searching for expert institutions which are engaged in demolishing giant structures without effecting the other structures in the vicinity. Officials said that the city civic officials contacted a few companies in Delhi and Mumbai and sought their opinion in the demolition of the building which houses a knit wear showroom and godown in Ramgopalpet, Secunderabad.

The use of Robotic technology and the expert advice from the demolition companies will be used to raze down the building without effecting the other structures in the vicinity. Officials said that cracks were developed in the pillars of the building after the fire mishap, indication a threat of it falling anytime.

Whether the building withstand with the current pillar strength would be known only after completion of another round of study by the expert teams. Visibly, the entire structure is in a dilapidated condition. The strength of the inner structures is important to avoid the demolition of the building.

Meanwhile, two persons were charred to death in the ghastly fire accident. Fire tenders have been struggling for more than three days to douse the flames. Smoke was seen billowing from the buildings on Monday and expected large quantity of gutted fiber a nylon material piled up inside.