Hyderabad: Officials to start diagnostic centres in districts today

Adarshnagar: As Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed, officials concerned are ready to start diagnostic centres in 19 identified district headquarters in major government hospitals. As earlier date was postponed, they are to open the centres on Wednesday across the State.

According to official sources, the CM said the officials can start the diagnostic centres which were already completed in districts like Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Jangaon, Mulugu, Mehbubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Khammam, Sircilla, Vikarabad, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Gadwal and Asifabad.

As arrangements are ready, the officials are getting ready for starting the centres, which will give a big relief to people to check ailments at primary stages. Both time and money can be saved through better services in the centres.

When, KCR asked about declining Corona cases and services in the State, the Health department officials informed that diagnostic centres were ready in 19 district headquarters. He instructed them to provide better medical treatment to people in a hassle-free manner during the pandemic.

The CM said 57 tests would be conducted at the centres, including for Corona. The tests include blood, urine, diabetes, hypertension, cardiac ailments, orthopaedic, liver, kidney, thyroid related X-ray, biochemistry, pathology.

Besides the general tests, certain special tests, which are expensive, will also be done at the centres free. The government has made arrangements to send the test results to patients' mobile phones.