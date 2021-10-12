Hyderabad: Officials told to end woes over supply of milled rice to FCI

Hyderabad: State Civil Supplies Corporation (CSC) chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy has directed officials to take effective steps to overcome problems in sending the custom milled rice (CMR) to the Food Corporation of India. He said on Monday that officials should realise the fact that delay in handing over CMR to FCI would result in financial burden to the CSC; hence they should take concrete steps.

Reddy held a review meeting along with Civil Supplies Commissioner Anil Kumar with the district managers on supply of CMR to FCI. Speaking on the occasion, he said that while the FCI was responsible to some extent for the delay in procurement of rice from millers in stipulated time, the lenient attitude of the Civil Supplies officials was also responsible. He said due to the FCI's primary verification (PV), milling was stopped. The officials should coordinate with the FCI and see that milling was started early.

Stressing that the target could be reached if 10 lakh MT of CMR was sent to the FCI every month from now, he said a special plan was needed for this.

The chairman said effective measures should be taken to prevent recycling of PDS rice and also black-marketing. He stated that steps should be taken to ensure 100 per cent working of CC cameras in godowns and to see that rice was not sent out without GPS. He warned stringent action would be taken against erring officials.