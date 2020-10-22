Hyderabad: OGH doctors pull off rare surgery

Hyderabad: A team of doctors at Osmania General Hospital successfully performed a rare surgery 'Diaphragmatic Hernia with Gastric Volvolus' on a 30-year-old woman. The condition diagnosed on Lavanya, a housewife from Tekriyal, Kamareddy in Nizamabad district, is seen in hardly one per cent of the chest, abdomen deformities. The patient was admitted in hospital with the abdomen in chest, lungs were short and heart moved to right side.

According to Dr G Srinivas, Prof of cardiology the case was medically challenging. "Only 1-2 per cent with this chest, abdomen deformities are found. It is rare. Two teams of doctors comprising six senior doctors performed an extreme surgery of chest and abdomen.

The patient was diagnosed with severe mixed chest deformities like the abdomen was in chest, with short lungs and heart on right side, this causes multi functional disorder. This was a rare situation because in such dysfunctional, a rare surgery Diaphragmatic Hernia with Gastric Volvolus was performed; beating all odds we have performed surgery within a span of five hours.

After the post surgery, the patient's heart is back in place, the lungs size has became normal and no further symptoms as complications were observed.

OGH Superintendent Dr Nagender said, "A patient was admitted with complaints of pain abdomen and vomitings since 3 days and had no previous history of any relevance. She was diagnosed to have Diaphragmatic Hernia and gastric volvulous and the 10th Post Operative Day. The Patient is walking, taking oral feeds and has recovered well. The patient is ready for discharge with a follow up advice after 2 weeks."

The surgery was performed by Dr G Nagender, Dr Anil Kumar, Dr G Srinivas, Dr Rani, Dr Venkateshwara Rao, Dr Pandu Nayak, Dr Srinivas, and team.