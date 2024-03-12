Hyderabad: OGH performs two liver transplants in 5 days

Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital has achieved yet another accomplishment by performing two successful liver transplant surgeries within five days and discharged the patients after satisfactory recovery.

According to the hospital authorities, the first patient Matla Sindhuja (15), daughter of Matla Raju, a daily wage labourer from Ambala of Kamalapur mandal in Hanamkonda district. She was admitted on February 20; the liver transplant surgery was done on February 22. The happy patient was discharged on March 4.

Doctors said that Sindhuja was suffering from chronic liver failure due to Wilson's disease (genetic disorder which causes excess copper accumulation in the liver). Her cadaver liver transplantation surgery was done on February 22, from a brain dead donor who was also admitted at OGH with severe brain damage.

Another patient, Merugu Vaishnavi (13), daughter of Racha Sravanthi, a private school teacher of Bhongir mandal, revenue ward 2 of Yadadri district, was hospitalised on February 27 with chronic liver failure due to autoimmune disease. Her cadaver transplantation was done on February 27 by liver donation from an 11-year-old child who was declared brain dead in a corporate hospital. Vaishnavi was discharged on March 8.

Superintendent of OGH Dr B Nagendar appreciated all doctors, paramedical staff and nursing officers. He conveyed heartfelt gratitude for doing such committed work of patient care and performing such complicated procedures. He appreciated team leaders Dr Madhusudan, professor and HOD, surgical gastro-enterology, and Dr Pandunaik, Dr Pavani and Dr Madhavi, professors of Anaesthesia department.

Dr. B. Triveni, additional superintendent, Dr .B Sheshadri, CS Admin RMO and other RMOs appreciated the entire team of medical and paramedical staff. Dr. Nagendar urged the public to utilise the services of government hospitals, like OGH, for such complex treatment modalities like liver transplantation surgery which will be done free. They may cost lakhs in private hospitals. He expressed satisfaction for recovery of both patients and lauded the teams for their efforts and commitment towards the best patient care.