AS Rao Nagar: Senior TTDP leader and BC Cell state secretary Dudala Sambamurthy Goud is creating awareness among graduates so that every eligible graduate in the division will register as a voter for the forthcoming Graduate MLC election.

Gathering the membership drive at AS Rao Nagar Colonies on the voter registration programme for Mahbubnagar, Hyderabad, and Ranga Reddy Graduate constituency elections, here on Friday, Goud said that every eligible graduate in the division should register their names in the electoral roll as Graduate MLC voters during the registration drive. Five fingers and Stomach president T Sandeep Goud, D Sanjay Goud, Mahesh Rajput, Ubaid, Shivanand TNSF were present took part in the campaign conducted by Goud.