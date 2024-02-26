Hyderabad: One arrested for investment fraud

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime police apprehended a person from Mumbai who was involved in investment fraud cases and duped various people. The arrested person was Mohammed Sohyab Bablu Khan.

The police seized net cash worth Rs 5 lakh, 37 chequebooks, 38 debit cards, 11 passbooks, 15 rubber stamps of fake companies, 12 SIM cards, 3 mobile phones, and a laptop from his possession. According to the police, the victim said that the accused sent messages through social media apps like WhatsApp and Telegram and cheated on the pretext of a part-time job to work from home. Initially, they sent Rs 500 as a bonus to gain confidence in them and made him invest the money, collecting an amount of Rs 2,38,405. Following the complaint, the cybercrime police registered a case and investigated it. The police said that Bablu Khan opened bank accounts in his name, the names of others, and also the names of fake companies and provided the same to the fraudsters, and in turn, they used these accounts for fraudulent transactions involving the cheating of victims.