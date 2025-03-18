  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: One-stop shop for tech needs

Hyderabad: One-stop shop for tech needs
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Vishal Peripherals, founded in 1998, has grown into a leading tech retailer with over 10 stores and 125+ employees across Telangana and...

Hyderabad: Vishal Peripherals, founded in 1998, has grown into a leading tech retailer with over 10 stores and 125+ employees across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Offering a wide range of high-quality tech products like laptops, gaming PCs, components, and accessories, the company is committed to innovation and customer satisfaction.

With strategic retail locations and a seamless online platform, Vishal Peripherals ensures easy access to the latest tech solutions.

The company is home to India’s largest AI & Gaming Zone, providing enthusiasts with a space to test top-tier gaming rigs and AI systems. Collaborating with global brands like Acer, MSI, Nvidia, and Intel, Vishal Peripherals offers exclusive launches and discounts.

Vishal Peripherals also supports students by providing free AI training, tech programmes, and special discounts, making premium technology more accessible for young innovators. To know more, visit www.vishalperipherals.com.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick