Hyderabad: One-stop shop for tech needs

Hyderabad: Vishal Peripherals, founded in 1998, has grown into a leading tech retailer with over 10 stores and 125+ employees across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Offering a wide range of high-quality tech products like laptops, gaming PCs, components, and accessories, the company is committed to innovation and customer satisfaction.

With strategic retail locations and a seamless online platform, Vishal Peripherals ensures easy access to the latest tech solutions.

The company is home to India’s largest AI & Gaming Zone, providing enthusiasts with a space to test top-tier gaming rigs and AI systems. Collaborating with global brands like Acer, MSI, Nvidia, and Intel, Vishal Peripherals offers exclusive launches and discounts.