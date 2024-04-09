Hyderabad: Online cricket betting bookie & punters nabbed

Hyderabad: Acting on reliable information, SOT Rajendranagar team & RC Puram Police jointly nabbed online cricket betting bookie & punters at Beeramguda Kaman R C Puram under RC Puram PS limits and seized property worth Rs 37,84,918/-

On enquiry, Rama Krishna Goud &Upender Goud (both own brothers) were organising online cricket betting through Website nice7777.Pro on ongoing IPL 2024 matches by approaching known punters and involving in betting and collecting amounts through UPI/Cash for every match.

As usual, both are organised betting on T20, IPL 2024 matches held on April 7 (one MI Vs DC at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, two LSG Vs GT at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow).

On a tip-off, the SOT Rajendranagar team and RC Puram Police apprehended M. Ramakrishna Goud at Beeramguda Kaman R C Puram under the limits of RC Puram PS, on his confession apprehended other accused Upender Goud and seized cash Rs 18,50,000/-.