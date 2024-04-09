Live
- PM Modi accuses Congress of being anti-Ram, insulting 'Shakti'
- BJP poised for 325 to 350 seats in Lok Sabha elections
- Amit Shah poised to become Minister again
- Will it be thumps-Up for Trump?
- Hidden Lesson of Ugadi
- Krodhi- A year of mixed results. Challenging time for Govt
- Celebrate Ugadi-2024 to burn your Ego and jealousy
- Ugadi 2024 Recipes: 6 Traditional Dishes to Welcome the New Year
- Irked BRS leaders complain to EC against RaGa’s remarks on KCR
- HMWSSB ratchets up efforts to ensure emergency water pumping sans hitches
Just In
Hyderabad: Online cricket betting bookie & punters nabbed
Hyderabad: Acting on reliable information, SOT Rajendranagar team & RC Puram Police jointly nabbed online cricket betting bookie & punters at...
Hyderabad: Acting on reliable information, SOT Rajendranagar team & RC Puram Police jointly nabbed online cricket betting bookie & punters at Beeramguda Kaman R C Puram under RC Puram PS limits and seized property worth Rs 37,84,918/-
On enquiry, Rama Krishna Goud &Upender Goud (both own brothers) were organising online cricket betting through Website nice7777.Pro on ongoing IPL 2024 matches by approaching known punters and involving in betting and collecting amounts through UPI/Cash for every match.
As usual, both are organised betting on T20, IPL 2024 matches held on April 7 (one MI Vs DC at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, two LSG Vs GT at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow).
On a tip-off, the SOT Rajendranagar team and RC Puram Police apprehended M. Ramakrishna Goud at Beeramguda Kaman R C Puram under the limits of RC Puram PS, on his confession apprehended other accused Upender Goud and seized cash Rs 18,50,000/-.