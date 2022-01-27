Hyderabad: Online workshop on E-Learning at MANUU

Hyderabad: The Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers CPDUMT), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organising a five-day online workshop on E-Learning from February 7 to 11.

According to Prof Mohd Abdul Sami Siddiqui, director of the centre, the workshop is being organised under the patronage of Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, and guidance of Prof SM Rahmatullah, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, and Prof. Siddiqui Mohammad Mahmood, Registrar I/c, MANUU.

Urdu-medium teachers can register free at https://forms.gle/w4JZYrUC7kx1yr8D6. E-certificates will be given to the participants. The sessions will be telecast live on IMC MANUU Youtube channel from 3 to 4:30 pm. Dr Abdul Samad, assistant professor, Department of Education & Training (97453-01932), Dr Abdul Basit Ansari, DDE (93355-95659) can be contacted for details.