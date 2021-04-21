Hyderabad: Opposition parties urge postponement of polls

Hyderabad: The opposition parties have urged the State Election Commission to postpone the Municipal elections in wake of corona cases in the State.

The Congress and Telangana Jana Samithi have written to the Commission requesting to postpone the elections in wake of the rising corona cases in the State. The TJS president M Kodandaram said that everyday thousands of cases were being reported in the State.

The State government has cancelled the tenth examinations. "Many leaders who have took part in the campaign in Nagarjunsagar bypoll have tested positive. Even the chief minister has been tested positive, which is a cause of concern as 20 leaders have been affected with the virus.

In these circumstances, the Commission should review its decision to hold the elections," said Kodandaram.

The Congress party has already urged the Commission to postpone the elections. Party's senior leader Md Shabbir Ali wrote to the Commissioner C Parthasarathi recently. "We would like to request you to postpone the elections in view of deteriorating conditions due to Covid-19 pandemic. Covid-19 guidelines have been revised to make them more stringent so as to prevent further spread of Coronavirus.

Many national events, including the historic Kumbh Mela, have been wound up 13 days before its schedule. Since elections will involve intense electioneering by all political parties and candidates by way of public meetings/rallies/other gatherings, the common people will face the risk of getting Covid-19 infection. Even door-to-door campaigning will not be safe as many asymptomatic people may move freely in these districts as super-spreaders," said Shabbir Ali.

Meanwhile, the Commission has issued fresh orders in wake of the night curfew by the government. The Commission has allowed road shows, public meetings between 6 am and 8 pm.

The use of loud speakers would be permitted from 10 am to 6 pm only. The Commission has asked the officials concerned to keep in mind the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government before issuing permission to the rallies.