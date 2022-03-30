Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital gets IABP machine

Hyderabad: The latest Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Machine (IABP) was inaugurated at Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday in the Department of Cardiology.

Hospital superintendent Dr B Nagender congratulating the department said the machine is a state-of-the-art device and is first of its kind in Telangana. It has been provided to OGH as part of the emergency Covid Response Plan.

Head of the department Dr Imamuddin thanked the superintendent for his full support in securing the equipment. Dr Nagender hoped the department would be able to provide more quality services to the poor in need from across the State as well as the patients from other States.