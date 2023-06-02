Hyderabad: OU students grab medals at Khelo India games

Hyderabad: Prof Vaddepalli Satyanarayana, Secretary of Board of Control Inter University Tournaments of Osmania University, said one more feather joined in the OU cap with Lokesh of the university has won a gold medal in fencing at Khelo India Games on Thursday, underway at the Khelo India University Games 2023 in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Prof Satyanarayana said that the Khelo India is a big success for Osmania University “it’s beyond our expectations our players brought laurels to OU and the state of Telangana.” It will be a morale booster for younger athletes.

Early on, the university students have already won silver and bronze medals in rowing events. On Wednesday, Hemalatha brought a gold medal in the lightweight single scale 500 meters event, and Shaik Nazia another gold medal in the fencing event.

Prof Satyanarayana thanked the OU Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder, for his constant support and encouragement for the field of sports at the university.