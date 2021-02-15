Hyderabad: Outer Ring Road lung spaces rejuvenation on the anvil

Narsingi: HMDA is all set to rejuvenate urban lung spaces on ORR. The developing activities on ORR is not only adding a character to the expressway but also creating a sense of security, accountability and belongingness for the citizens.

Landscape enhancement at the interchanges, tolls plazas, driveways, exits, rotaries, case-specific sculpture installations which talk about the local history of the area is the happening tourist attraction.

HMDA & HGCL have already taken up Shamshabad interchange landscape enhancement project by converting dead land pockets into urban lung spaces at a few interchanges and exits to improve the air quality and to stop encroachments.

Briefing on the ORR development works, C Srilekha, Project Architect, HMDA said, "HMDA intends to create urban oasis on the ORR to add a character to the existing expressway. For instance, we have placed sculptures at exit 19 which acts as an entry point into the western part of the city with a concept of Indo-Islamic family elements and at other locations we tried to recreate Harry Potter theme platform where people can have a mesmerising magic effect. Similarly, we are working on several concepts to enhance the ORR and trying to add more beauty to the ORR."

Explaining about the completed projects, Srilatha said, "12 VUPs have been are developed in three phases in different locations of ORR. Kakatiya Arch and landscaping at Narsingi 152 kms Chainage main carriageway. Rejuvenation of urban lung spaces and enhancing them. We worked on the slope landscaping and did some block plantation. Also installed Kakatiya Kala toranam to represent the celebrated historic past of Telangana through one of its architectural elements. Family sculptures, caring hands and others have already gained the attention of people."

Chandrashekar, Deputy General Manager, ORR development said, "Landscape works are in the process in Narsingi, Pedda Amberpet, Ghatkesar, Shamirpet and a few more. Sculptures installation at Narsingi has already created a buzz with the passers-by. Illumination of 24 km stretch of ORR has been completed and works are progress for remaining stretch of 131 kms on main carriageway and service roads."

HMDA & HGCL has taken up locality based specific thematic sculptures. Wall art paintings with message, depicting heritage, culture of Hyderabad are the nearest tourist attractions. These attractions add to the excitement and also gives a pleasant drive experience to the users, he added.

Shamshabad to Gachibowli stretch boulder/Rock lighting works of phase 1 is completed, Rock lighting phase-II is in progress now and will be implemented in a couple of months. Locations are at Shamirpet, Narsinghi, and a few more.

The Shamshabad to Gachibowli stretch already has median lighting which is now being extended to the other stretches of ORR too.

