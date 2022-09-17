Hyderabad: Oxygen park to infuse new life into Osmania University

Hyderabad: Green India Challenge Founder and TRS MP J Santhosh Kumar on Friday inaugurated the Oxygen park at Osmania University.

Osmania University has set up the Oxygen Park on over 220 acres to protect and manage the plantation undertaken under the aegis of HMDA and the 'Telangana ku Haritha Haram' programme. The oxygen park houses over 200 different kinds of medicinal plants, and trees and is a safe haven to about 1000 peafowl, which goes to show the effort that has been put into developing the area, protecting the flora and fauna and in turn rendering the Osmania University campus to be the center for Biodiversity.

Prof D Ravinder Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University said that the university administration is taking necessary steps to ensure the campus greenery is protected and maintained.

He added that in order to maintain the cleanliness and protect the biodiversity of the campus, the general public and walkers have been restricted and are allowed on the campus for a stipulated period of time both in the mornings and evenings.

"Osmania University is facilitating a healthy environment not only to its primary stakeholders but also to citizens of Hyderabad especially those living in the vicinity of the campus" said J Santhosh Kumar, Member of Parliament.