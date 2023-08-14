Hyderabad parks make debut as reading nooks for book lovers

Members, equipped with nothing more than a mat, gather at public spaces to partake in the quiet joy of reading

Hyderabad: Parks within Hyderabad city are becoming havens for book enthusiasts, fostering the growth of reading communities. Without any age constraints, several book lovers are congregating at different locations like KasuBrahmananda Reddy (KBR) and Gandipet parks. They select a book of their preference and indulge in a peaceful reading session amid the park’s surroundings.

Priyanka Peeramsetty and Sloka Chandra, both Young India fellows from Ashoka University, were the driving forces behind the inception of Hyderabad Reads. Inspired by the Cubbon Reads community, a trailblazer in this movement, they took the initiative to establish a similar community in Hyderabad.

Speaking to The Hans India, Sloka, says, “In December 2022, Shruti Sah and Harsh Snehanshu initiated a cycling tradition to Cubbon Park every Saturday. After sharing Instagram photos of their reading sessions at the park called as ‘Cubbon Reads’, I was inspired to initiate a similar endeavor within Hyderabad. Upon reaching out to Cubbon Reads, they connected us, and with simplicity, we crafted an Instagram post and casually spoke to a few friends about the idea.

We thought this could provide an opportunity for fellow book enthusiasts to convene at a designated location and enjoy reading books of their choice.” The Hyderabad Reads community was started in June this year with a sole purpose to promote and foster a culture of reading. It refrains from facilitating book exchanges or any form of promotional activities. During the inaugural edition of Hyderabad Reads, 45 avid readers gathered at KBR Park to partake in this initiative. On Saturday, Hyderabad Reads completed ten weeks of its inception.

Drawing inspiration from Cubbon Reads, this serene reading community has blossomed across more than 30 cities. Its distinctiveness lies in its voluntary nature—there are no registration requirements or entry fees. The absence of reminders, mailing lists, or WhatsApp groups characterises these clubs. Members, equipped with nothing more than a mat, gather at public spaces to partake in the quiet joy of reading.

On June 12, 2023, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has appreciated the effort of Cubbon Reads (a reading community) for inculcating the love of reading among people. Responding to the tweet by Lok Sabha MP, Shri P C Mohan, the Prime Minister tweeted; “Commendable effort to spread the joys of reading.”

“Participation in the reading community is open to all who wish to join. We impose no restrictions whatsoever. Every Saturday, from 4:30 to 7:30 pm, we convene at KBR Park, where book lovers are free to indulge in the pleasure of reading their chosen books. Hyderabad Reads extends beyond just books, encompassing a diverse range of activities based on individual preferences”, says Sloka

City residents are welcome to engage in activities of their choice. Whether it’s writing, painting, sketching, or any other creative pursuit, the platform accommodates various artistic expressions. Importantly, age is not a determining factor within our inclusive community.

“Unlike conventional book clubs that convene in residences, libraries, or cafes, these clubs embrace the open-air ambiance of public parks. This outdoor environment imbues a more laid-back atmosphere, promoting a connection with nature and offering a refreshing departure from the conventional indoor locales. Moreover, it facilitates encounter among individuals of varied backgrounds, encouraging the exchange of diverse viewpoints and life stories and making new friends”, says Akash, a regular visitor to Hyderabad Reads.

We are actively seeking a public park that aligns with our vision, serving as an ideal backdrop for a serene reading community.

If you are aware of such a park and can dedicate a few hours every weekend to oversee and ensure the seamless operation of our reading sessions, we would love to collaborate and bring this unique initiative to life.

Other chapter Of Hyderabad Reads in public parks has also sprout up within the city as Gandipet Reads. “We are looking for curators for silent reading community chapters in Hyderabad in various areas such as Sainikpuri, Secunderabad, Tarnaka, Himayatnagar, Miyapur and other areas”, says Sloka Chandra.