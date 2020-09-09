Hyderabad: Parthasarathy appointed Commissioner of the State Election Commission

Hyderabad: Ahead of the elections to the GHMC, Warangal and Khammam Municipal Corporations, retired IAS official C Parthasarathy, who played a key role in the successful implementation of Rythu Bandhu scheme, has been appointed Commissioner of the State Election Commission (SEC). Officials indicated that the new SEC will begin exercise soon for the conduct of elections.



Parthasarathy retired from the services after attaining superannuation in the rank of Principal Secretary in April this year. During his long stint as the Secretary in the State Agriculture department, he made a mark by reforming the Agriculture sector in Telangana. He was considered as one of the important officials in the government think tank. The appointment of Parthasarathy as the SEC assumed political significance following impending elections to three big municipal corporations in the state. The SEC post fell vacant after the incumbent V Nagi Reddy demitted the offices four months ago. The Oopposition has been demanding the government to fill the vacancy.

The new SEC called on the Chief Minister as a courtesy call in the evening and discussed the election related issues during his brief interaction.