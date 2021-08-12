Hyderabad: Parts of Golconda lie in state of utter neglect

Golconda: Many parts of the Golconda Fort remain neglected. They have turned into a dumping yard. The fort boundaries and the moat are covered with greenery which is causing gaps to the wall due to lack of maintenance by authorities of the 500-year-old heritage monument. Presently, work is going on in the fort for the upcoming Independence Day.



The fort is covered with huge boundaries which have been damaged or collapsed due to lack of maintenance of the monument for long. The boundary wall collapsed and was also demolished following civic works.

According to Heritage conservationists, one can observe that the boundary walls are covered with plants. The roots are causing gaps in walls, weakening them. They may collapse anytime. "Surrounding the fort there are huge boundaries. They are getting weak due to lack of maintenance by the Archaeological survey of India. Some civic works are going on at Naya Qila, near Shah Hatim Lake, which can also weaken the structure," said Mohammed Habeebuddin, a heritage activist.

He said: "The Golconda Fort is a nationally protected 500-year-old monument under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, and no construction activity can be carried out within a 100-meter radius."

Habeebuddin pointed out that, on the occasion of the Independence Day, the Chief Minister will unfurl the national flag in the fort. For this maintenance works are being taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation along with the ASI.

He added, the works are being done only near the main entrance and at the site where the programme is to be organised. The other sides are being left as neglected. The authorities have to carry out the works on other sides, especially the boundaries and moat. "They must have to clear the greenery and save the boundary wall to save centuries-old heritage."