Hyderabad: Patient with multiple stab wounds rescued at Olive Hospital

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of medical expertise and teamwork, Olive Hospital’s emergency team successfully saved the life of a patient with multiple stab wounds on 13 July. The patient arrived at the hospital accompanied by a large crowd and was in a state of hypovolemic shock due to extensive blood loss.

Led by Dr Rizwan in the Emergency department, the medical team swiftly administered blood to stabilise the patient’s blood pressure and prepared for emergency surgery. Dr Radhakrishna performed abdominal surgery to address one of the stab wounds, ensuring no damage to the intestines. Meanwhile, Dr Syed Nasheed Ali, a Cardio-Thoracic Surgeon, skillfully operated on the patient’s chest, identifying and repairing a severe cut in the right internal mammary artery, a major blood vessel.

Despite the complexity of the surgery, the team’s efficient coordination, well-prepared surgical team, and in-house availability of specialist doctors, diagnostic facilities, and a blood bank contributed to the successful outcome. The patient’s condition stabilized, and he gradually showed signs of improvement, making this life saving operation a true race against time that resulted in victory for the dedicated medical team.