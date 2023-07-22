Live
- Rashmika Mandanna Ups The Ante As She Tries The Barbie-Core Trend And Poses In The Washroom
- Thackeray assures all help, rehab, jobs to weeping survivors of Raigad tragedy
- National Mango Day 2023: History, Significance, and Fascinating Facts
- International Self Care Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day
- National Parents’ Day 2023: This is how millennial parents can raise healthy and happy children
- 2nd Test, Day 2: India post 438 in first innings against West Indies
- These stats and milestones mean something to me when the team needs me: Virat Kohli
- I knew I had to score: Messi on last-minute winner in Inter Miami CF
- Alia recounts how her tryst with acting started from school with theatre
- ‘Hip Hop India’ breaks Guinness World Record for largest hip-hop performance
Hyderabad: Patient with multiple stab wounds rescued at Olive Hospital
In a remarkable display of medical expertise and teamwork, Olive Hospital’s emergency team successfully saved the life of a patient with multiple stab wounds on 13 July.
Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of medical expertise and teamwork, Olive Hospital’s emergency team successfully saved the life of a patient with multiple stab wounds on 13 July. The patient arrived at the hospital accompanied by a large crowd and was in a state of hypovolemic shock due to extensive blood loss.
Led by Dr Rizwan in the Emergency department, the medical team swiftly administered blood to stabilise the patient’s blood pressure and prepared for emergency surgery. Dr Radhakrishna performed abdominal surgery to address one of the stab wounds, ensuring no damage to the intestines. Meanwhile, Dr Syed Nasheed Ali, a Cardio-Thoracic Surgeon, skillfully operated on the patient’s chest, identifying and repairing a severe cut in the right internal mammary artery, a major blood vessel.
Despite the complexity of the surgery, the team’s efficient coordination, well-prepared surgical team, and in-house availability of specialist doctors, diagnostic facilities, and a blood bank contributed to the successful outcome. The patient’s condition stabilized, and he gradually showed signs of improvement, making this life saving operation a true race against time that resulted in victory for the dedicated medical team.