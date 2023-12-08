Hyderabad: Patients with rare diseases hit hard by blood shortage

Hyderabad : Thalassaemia and other rare disease patients who require regular blood transfusions are facing problems as blood reserves have come down, owing to less donations.

According to members of the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Hyderabad, for the past two months there has been an acute shortage of blood. The main reason is due to the recent election campaign.

The members feel that still there is a need for awareness among people to come out and donate blood. The TSCS usually holds 600-700 units of blood at any time, which includes all kinds of groups. They only have 100 units; a few groups are not available at all.

According to the Red Cross Blood Bank officials and a few private blood banks, in the last two months hardly any blood donation camps were organised. Due to this they are facing hardship in meeting the daily requirements.

Aleem Baig, joint secretary of TSCS, says, “for the past two months we are facing acute shortage of blood units. Around 3,000-plus patients are registered in the society. They require blood transmission every 15-20 days. They only depend on blood transmission; if not provided it can lead to life threat. For the past one month, no blood camp has been organised. We are facing hardship in meeting the daily demand. Despite a lot of awareness campaigns, many are hesitating to come forward with donation. If this situation continues we are going face tough times”.

Says social activist Amar,“ In these two months we have seen a drastic shortage of blood in blood banks. Rare blood groups are not in stock even in the blood banks. We are getting many requests from patients’ family members especially. For the past three weeks, I have been getting many requests for blood requirement but and the turnout is very low. As there is a need to spread awareness among people, it will be better if more blood donation camps are organised in the city every month”.