Hyderabad: Peaceful rally shows solidarity with ryots

Hyderabad: A rally organised here on Tuesday to show solidarity with protesting farmers in New Delhi passed off peacefully. The protestors riding two-wheelers took out the rally from Saroornagar to Uppal on the city outskirts. Raising slogans against Modi government and holding placards, the participants expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers.

The Telangana Rashtra Rythu Sangham organised the rally to demand repeal of three farm laws enacted by the Centre, and it was backed by the Left parties, their frontal organisations and the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS). Police had made tight security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident. Following the violence that broke out during farmers' protest in the national capital, police took additional security measures to ensure peace.

Police had initially denied permission for the rally saying the protest on Republic Day could disturb law and order situation in the city on Republic Day. However, the Telangana High Court while hearing petition filed by Pasya Padma of Telangana Rashtra Rythu Sangham permitted the rally with certain conditions. The organizers were asked to conduct the rally between 2 pm and 3 pm from Saroornagar to Uppal.

Speaking on the occasion, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) state secretary T. Veerabhadram reiterated that Centre should unconditionally repeal the "undemocratic and unconstitutional laws." "The laws go against the interests of farming community and hence the Centre should immediately withdraw them," he said.

He condemned Telangana Rashtra Samithi's 'u-turn' on farm laws. He alleged that after initially backing the farmers protesting against the legislations, the TRS surrendered before Modi government. "We condemn the u-turn by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. If he does not go back to pro-farmer stand, he will face people's ire," the CPM leader said.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Chada Venkat Reddy said the Centre should immediately accept the demand of farmers and take back the laws which are aimed at corporatisation of agriculture. Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) President M. Kodandaram said the Centre should give a clear-cut assurance to farmers that the laws will be repealed.

"The Centre should repeal the laws, hold talks with farmers and make new laws keeping in view the interests of farmers," he said. He claimed the stand of farmers is justified as the laws were made without consulting them and to serve the interests of corporate sector.

On the violence in Delhi, Kodandaram said farmers had nothing to with the incidents. He said curbs were imposed on farmers which might have led to clashes at few places, but the farmers did not resort to violence.