Hyderabad: People happy with increased lockdown relaxation hours

Hyderabad: After the State government further relaxed the lockdown curbs from 10 am to 1 pm from Monday, Hyderabadis, who had got used to waking up early and rushing to grocery stores and other establishments, seem to be relaxing. They seem to have become lazy again with extra three hours of relaxation which ended at 1 pm. As the lockdown entered day 20 on Monday, huge crowds were seen at most City markets.

People from early morning made a beeline to shops, grocery stores, super and vegetable markets, flouting Covid norms. Consequently, traffic snarls were observed. Though, the police gave an hour's time to people to return home safely, there were massive jams at many junctions.

Prior to the relaxation hours, people were forced to do a rush job to complete the tasks on hand and return in four hours, which was clearly not enough for them to reach home on time. Now they are happy with the increased hours and be able to go home hassle-free.

Ajeet Kumar of Red Hills said, "It has been a very difficult task for people to do any work early morning, as business establishments were witnessing huge crowds and massive traffic snarls. These extra relaxation hours have pleased City residents.

Traders and vendors, who were not much satisfied with the four hours of relaxation, seem more satisfied with the extra time at their disposal for selling their goods.

According to traders, during the four hour relaxation from 6 am most people would not be waking up for purchasing essentials. Because of this business establishments were incurring loss of revenue. "During the previous week people woke up early for buying essentials. As they have stocked up goods, there was no inclination to buy. But now extended lockdown relaxation hours, the shoppers have extra time to make purchases," said Balaji, a trader in Mir Alam Mandi.

Said an officer that on the first day of increasedrelaxation hours, people in large numbers turned out on roads for finishing their tasks. Observing the huge traffic and jammed junctions, the police have given extra few minutes enabling them to go back home safely.