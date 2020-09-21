Hyderabad: People sensitised on mosquito breeding

Hyderabad: As part of a novel initiative, every Sunday 10 am 10 minute programme, the entomology wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation conducted awareness drive on mosquito breeding grounds at various places on Sunday.



They explained the importance of cleanliness and the ways the mosquito breeding takes place in stagnated water. Speaking on the occasion, Banjara Hills Corporator Gadwal Vijayalaxmi called upon everyone not to allow accumulation of water in containers, utensils and surroundings. Empty the stagnated water from containers and things that aren't in use for a long period of time. The Chef Entomologist demonstrated and explained the life cycle of mosquitoes and how breeding takes place and steps to be taken on prevention of spread of mosquitoes.

Deputy Commissioner Seva Eslavath, senior entomologist, and others participated in the programme.