Hyderabad: PJTSAU convocation to be held online

Rajendranagar: The fifth convocation of Prof.Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) will be held virtually on April 17 at the university auditorium from 10.30 am onwards in the presence of Governor and Chancellor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Member of NITI Aayog, Prof Ramesh Chand, will deliver the convocation address. Dr V Praveen Rao, Vice-Chancellor, will present the university report. Members of the Board of Management and Academic council, graduates of the year and their parents, invited guests, faculty members, staff will participate in the online event.

A honoris causa degree will be conferred upon Prof Ramesh Chand, who is an eminent agricultural economist. Owing to Covid-19 pandemic, for the first time, the university is making arrangements to deliver the degree certificates online for 21 PhD, 148 MSc, one MTech and 517 UG students.

About 29 gold medals have been presented to the undergraduate and PG students for their extraordinary performance in academics.