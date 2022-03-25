Hyderabad: PNB celebrates every 4th Thursday of the month as Digital Literacy Day

Hyderabad: It is the ability of individuals and communities to understand and use digital technologies for meaningful actions within life situations.

Study says that, only 38 percent of the households in India are digitally literate. In urban areas digital literacy rate is 61 percent whereas in rural areas the rate is just 25 percent. To bridge this gap, the Government of India has initiated Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (DISHA) or the National Digital Literacy Mission (NDLM). NDLM has been initiated with the vision to empower at least one person per household with crucial literacy skills.

Considering the importance of Digital Literacy, the Punjab National Bank is observing every 4th Thursday of the month as Digital Literacy Day.

March 24, being the 4th Thursday of the month, PNB has celebrated the day as Digital Literacy Day all over India in all their branches in presence of their valuable customers.