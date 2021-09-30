Hyderabad: Police caution on 'scratch & receive reward' fraud

Hyderabad: The State police have issued a 'warning' to people about another type of cybercrime, asking them to scratch and receive reward. "Claim Reward. You have Won Rs 1,874.

Next step: click send reward amount to my bank account. Scratch, receive reward", the message says.

The police advised people not to respond to such messages.

"If you scratch and press the button below words 'send the prize money to bank'. your Bank account will be emptied. Beware, the police cautioned. "Bring awareness; reduce crimes; visit www.cybercrime.gov.in to report crime. For helpline call 155260", the police said.