Hyderabad: Police commences probe into Falaknuma Exp fire mishap

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police department has initiated an investigation into the recent massive fire accident involving the Falaknuma Express. This action follows a anonymous letter received by the South-Central Railway (SCR) ten days prior, which expressed concerns about a potential train collision similar to the one in Balasore within the SCR zone. However, SCR officials clarify that the fire accident is unrelated to the train collision in Odisha.

On June 30, SCR received the letter, which highlighted the possibility of a tragic incident on the Hyderabad-Delhi-Hyderabad route resembling the devastating collision that occurred on June 2 in the South Eastern Zone. That incident involved three trains, resulting in nearly 300 fatalities and around 1,000 injuries. In response, the Railways immediately issued directives to all divisions to maintain high alertness and vigilance.

The letter has been handed over to the Telangana Police Department for investigation, aimed at identifying the actual cause of the incident. While the investigation is still ongoing, preliminary indications suggest that the accidents might have been caused by a short circuit. SCR's senior officer emphasises that the fire accident of the Falaknuma Express bears no resemblance to the train collision in Balasore.