Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar holds meet ahead of Bakrid

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday held a coordination meeting with the Muslim community ahead of Bakrid. He spoke at length on arrangements being taken by the police to ensure that the festival is celebrated with its real fervour.

Addressing the meeting, he stated that "We as Hyderabadis are known for our Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb. It is a great honor for all of us to live in such a State where every religion and every festival is equally respected and loved."

"Only police officers are given the right to protect and arrest. As per the Constitution, nobody else is supposed to take the law into their hands. If anyone is taking law into their hands because they feel something is going wrong, then they should approach the police and file a complaint. Instead, if such persons are involved in usurping the law, then we will take strict action against such persons," warned Kumar.

The meeting was attended by officers of police and GHMC, besides the community elders, along with AIMIM leaders.