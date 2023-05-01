Live
Hyderabad: Police constable dies of electrocution in Jubilee Hills
Highlights
Veera Swamy working with the elite Grey Hounds, was going on a motorcycle. His vehicle reportedly slipped on the Jubilee Hills checkpost road
Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a police constable reportedly died due to electrocution at Jubilee Hills on Sunday night.
According to the sources, it had rained heavily in the night and Veera Swamy working with the elite Grey Hounds, was going on a motorcycle. His vehicle reportedly slipped on the Jubilee Hills checkpost road.
“The policeman fell on the pavement and came in contact with electrical pole and got electrocuted,” said local sources. He died on the spot.
The police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary. A case is booked.
