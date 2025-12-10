Chaos in Parl as Rahul's RSS remarks rvoke Rijiju's rebuttal

New Delhi: Amid the familiar din of Parliamentary chaos on Tuesday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju sharply interjected during an address by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, escalating the political temperature with a pointed defence of the RSS.

The tense exchange occurred during a debate that had already been marred by disruptions, bringing the deep ideological chasm between the ruling and Opposition parties into sharp focus.

The commotion began when Rahul Gandhi, during his speech, made a critical reference to the RSS, linking the organisation to certain current political dynamics in the country.

Before the Congress leader could elaborate, Rijiju swiftly rose to object, asserting that the RSS is a highly disciplined and patriotic organisation dedicated to nation-building and social service.