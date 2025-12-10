IndiGo CEO says ops stable

Mumbai: IndiGo chief executive Pieter Elbers on Tuesday claimed that the airline’s operations were “fully stabilised”, yet passengers across the country continued to face massive disruptions as 422 flights were cancelled from six metro airports.

"Your airline, Indigo, is back on its feet and our operations are stable. We have let you down when a major operational disruption happened and we're sorry for that," Elbers said.

He stated that IndiGo had earlier indicated normalisation between 10-15 December but had achieved full stabilisation by 9 December.

According to him, flights visible on the airline’s website were scheduled to operate with an adjusted network.

Despite the assurances, cancellations continued to ripple through airports nationwide on Tuesday.

Airport authorities confirmed that over 400 flights had been cancelled so far. IndiGo cancelled 422 flights from six metro airports, with Delhi reporting 152 cancellations and Bengaluru 121. Hyderabad saw 58 cancellations and Mumbai 41. Over 50 flights were cancelled from Chennai Airport.

Cancellations spread across southern airports as well. Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport cancelled 58 arrivals and 63 departures, with an update expected after 6 pm.