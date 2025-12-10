Vote chori biggest anti-national act

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday renewed his attacks on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India, saying "vote chori is the biggest anti-national act".

Participating in the debate on electoral reforms in the Lower House, Gandhi said, "Biggest anti-national act you can do is 'vote chori'. When you destroy vote, you destroy idea of India."

Taking a swipe at the treasury bench, Gandhi said, "Those across the aisle are doing an anti-national act by committing 'vote chori'."

The Congress leader claimed that there is "institutional capture" of the Election Commission by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP. "There

is institutional capture, which directly controls the election system of our country," he said.

“I have given proof how the EC is colluding with those in power to shape elections,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi posed three questions before the House, claiming they will "make it clear that BJP is directing" and using the Election Commission to "damage India's democracy”.

The Congress leader suggested that for reforms, the poll panel should give machine-readable voter lists to all parties a month before the elections and repeal the law allowing CCTV footage destruction.

Rahul Gandhi has been raising "vote chori" allegations against the Election Commission, accusing the poll panle of “colluding with those in power” and that recent elections, including in Haryana, were “stolen”.