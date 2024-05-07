Hyderabad: Police issues traffic advisory for PM visit to city

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police issued traffic advisory in view of the visit of the PM Narendra Modi to Hyderabad on May 7 and 8. According to the police, on May 7 between 7:50 pm and 8:25 pm, the PM will proceed to Raj Bhavan from Begumpet Airport via Airport Y Junction, Right Turn Under PNT Fly Over, Shoppers Stop, Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet Fly Over, Green Lands, Left Turn, Rajiv Gandhi Statue/Monappa Island Junction, Yashoda Hospital, MMTS, Raj Bhavan.

On May 8, between 8:35 am and 9:10 am, the PM will proceed to Begumpet Airport from Raj Bhavan via MMTS, Yashoda Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Statue/Monappa Island Junction, right turn Pragathi Bhavan, Begumpet FlyOver, Hyderabad Public School, Shoppers Stop, under PNT Fly Over, left turn Airport Y Junction, Begumpet airport. The police requested the citizens to take note of programmes of the PM.