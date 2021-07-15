Hyderabad: Police job notification termed fake

Hyderabad: An online notification released in the name of Telangana State Police Recruitment Board has come as a surprise to the police authorities.

They have advised the public not to believe such fake notifications. The "TS police notification-2021" is a fake one, the officials stated on Wednesday.

The notification stated that the recruitment is for a total of 19,725 posts, of which 425 are for Sis, while the others are civil, AR and TSSP constables.

Applications will be received from July 22 and the examination will be held on December 27. Details relating to number of posts reserved for OBCs, BCs, SCs and STs, marks for each subject are also mentioned in the 31-page notification. It mentioned the website from where the hall-tickets can be downloaded.

Many candidates feel that it is a serious matter and it is incumbent upon the police officials to book culprits and see that they are given deterrent punishment to ensure that such fake notifications are not released.