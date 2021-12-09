Hyderabad: Police solve mystery of youth's dead body in water tank case

The Hyderabad police has resolved the mystery of a dead body found in overhead water tank in Ramnagar division. The victim was identified as Kishore, a native of Ambedkar Nagar of Ramanagar division. He is an son of Pushpalatha and Eshwar.

Pushapalatha is working as a house keeper at Ramgopal police station after the death her husband five years ago and is residing at Ambedkar Nagar with her two sons and younger daughter.

On September 19, Kishore returned home in drunk state and was chided by his family members who refused his entry into the home. Following the incident, Kishore went to his friend and the two consumed alcohol at Risalagadda reservoir.



The police said that Kishore who was inebriated state wore his friend chappals and left the place. Since then he went missing. On September 23, family members of the victim filed a missing case at Chikkapally police station. His decomposed body was found in water tank on December 7 after 50 days. It is yet to be known if it was a suicide or murder.