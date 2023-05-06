Hyderabad: Police tightens security near theatres screening ‘The Kerala Story’

Hyderabad: The police department in the city ramped up security near all multiplexes and theatres screening the controversial movie ‘The Kerala Story.’ The film has sparked a controversy in the country due to its alleged communal content. The heightened security measures were implemented to prevent any untoward incidents during the screening of the film, especially in areas with a mixed population.

An anonymous officer from the Special Branch revealed that intelligence reports had indicated that miscreants may try to disturb the law and order of the city after watching the movie. In response, the department submitted a report to higher authorities and decided to increase security near all theatres and multiplexes screening the movie. Adequate police arrangements, including women staff, PCR, and traffic personnel, were deployed, particularly in mixed population areas.

Despite the intense media attention, bookings for the film were average according to theatre owners. The movie has received both appreciation and criticism from different sections of society since the release of its trailer. It’s important for viewers to remember that they are watching a fiction film.

Furthermore, the police have instructed theatres screening the film to be vigilant for any offensive pamphlets, posters, or other materials. The authorities have asked them to provide security and ensure a swift response if any incident in the cinema hall were to escalate into violence.

During a rally in Karnataka on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress and other opposition parties for opposing ‘The Kerala Story.’ He praised the film for exposing the truth about terrorism and its ugly designs. The movie stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in lead roles and is directed by Sudipto Sen. The film has come under fire for claiming that 32,000 girls from the State went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.