Hyderabad: Postal department offers opportunity to sponsor BPL girls

Hyderabad: The Postal department has come up with a new initiative "Antyodaya Sukanya Samriddhi Account" that provides an opportunity to the citizens to sponsor the future of girl children who are below the poverty line (BPL). Having a wide variety of tax-free investment schemes, it has launched the scheme as part of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme of the Union government to remove hardships faced by vulnerable girl children of BPL families.

The scheme involves depositing Rs.250 (minimum) to open a Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) in post office in the name of a beneficiary. Either the sponsor can identify the BPL girl child who is below the age of 10 or seek help of nearest post office to identify and obtain KYC of any such BPL girl child.

Citizens can also sponsor opening of multiple accounts and fund group of beneficiaries. The sponsor citizen is proposed to be called "Aapta Mitra" if he makes a one time-contribution of Rs 250 for the BPL girl child. If the sponsor is committed to contribute monthly or annually for the BPL girl child he is proposed to be called "Aapta Bandhu".

For more details sponsors can contact nearby post office or call 040-23463701/729, or refer to sspossddn@gmail.com, dosecunderabad.ap@indiapost.gov.in.