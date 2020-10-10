Hyderabad: Postal department pays tributes to its corona warriors

Hyderabad: Chief Post Master General, Telanagana Circle, S Rajendra Kumar paid homage to four postal warriors who died on duty to become Corona Martyrs with rich floral tributes.



Taking part in the Saving Banks Day event held at Hyderabad Jubilee Head Post office under Hyderabad South East Division, Chief Post Master General also released posters in Urdu for reaching out to all customers.

The National Postal Week is being celebrated from October 9 to 15. A number of activities will be conducted in Hyderabad South East Division on occasion of National Postal Week. Rajendra Kumar informed that wide campaign regarding awareness of various schemes will be done on providing digital mode of financial transactions like internet banking, mobile banking, debit card operations.

First of its kind online Postal Life Insurance mela session will be conducted for tech savvy professionals on the eve of Postal Life Insurance Day on October 12 providing insurance coverage to professionals and protection of lives. Philately Day, Business Development Day and Mail Day, will be celebrated on October 13, 14 and 15 respectively.

Throughout the period of National Postal Week the various activities as well as importance of the department in providing financial, insurance, mail and a number of various services is being highlighted.

Besides other activities Urdu Posters were released on Sukanya Samruddi yojana Scheme and other Postal Savings Savings Schemes. The oldest Post Box holding customer and the oldest Savings Bank customer were felicitated on this occasion. K Vishnu Jyothi, Assistant Superintendent of Post Oficces, Maulana Sayeed Quadri and Jaffer Hussain Editor

Sada-e-Hussaini were also present.